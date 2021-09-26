Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic slip up again as Dundee United claim away point

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 5.25pm
Celtic were held to a home draw by Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA).
Celtic were held to a home draw by Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA).

Albian Ajeti produced a strong contender for miss of the season as Celtic slipped up again in the cinch Premiership with a 1-1 home draw against Dundee United.

Ajeti blazed over from two yards and Celtic’s day might have been worse, with United adamant they should have had a first-half penalty when Cameron Carter-Vickers bundled over Nicky Clark.

Celtic took the lead early on through Liel Abada, but Ian Harkes levelled two minutes later to keep United one place above their hosts, who stay sixth in the table, six points behind leaders Rangers.

David Turnbull, Tom Rogic and Jota all hit the bar for Celtic but they failed to reproduce the form that had seen them score 26 goals in seven consecutive home wins, and have now dropped more points than they have gained in the league.

Ange Postecoglou was without eight players, most of them attackers, and the only player he brought into the side, Josip Juranovic, limped off in the 26th minute.

Celtic had early chances. Ajeti headed over and Juranovic had a strike palmed away by Benjamin Siegrist.

United had their own fitness issues with Charlie Mulgrew and Marc McNulty dropping out, but it was quickly evident they had plans to get forward in numbers whenever possible.

Celtic took the lead in the 16th minute when Abada got in front of his marker to head home Jota’s cross from six yards.

But United levelled with a similar goal. Ilmari Niskanen emerged with the ball on the left wing following Anthony Ralston’s sliding challenge and whipped in a cross which Harkes headed into the corner of the net from six yards.

Celtic should have hit back instantly from the same source as their opener. Abada brought down Jota’s far-post cross and squared for Ajeti but the striker blazed over from two yards right in the middle of the posts.

The next big talking point soon came after Celtic lost possession on the edge of their box.

Carl Starfelt did not look comfortable receiving a Rogic pass and was robbed by Peter Pawlett before the ball fell for Clark. Carter-Vickers appeared to barge the forward on the back and Clark lost his footing, and the United players and bench were stunned when referee Kevin Clancy played on.

Adam Montgomery replaced Juranovic and initially struggled with his passing, although he was far from the only Celtic player to do so.

Jota continued to be a threat, though, and saw efforts turned past by Siegrist and Ryan Edwards.

Turnbull almost lifted an audibly frustrated home support in the final minute of the half when he turned and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from 25 yards that hit the underside of the bar. Ajeti tucked home the rebound but he had pushed Edwards to get to the ball and the goal was rightly disallowed.

Ismaila Soro came on for the second half for James McCarthy, who had picked up a knock following a late tackle from Jeando Fuchs, but also generally struggled to inject the tempo required by Postecoglou.

Abada shot over twice as Celtic broke but United threatened in between when Niskanen curled just wide.

Soro took time to get up to speed, but Celtic began to push United back for longer spells.

United defended their box well but there were openings. The unmarked Ajeti missed what looked another good chance when he failed to get clean contact on Abada’s cross. Jota volleyed just over under pressure and Rogic headed against the bar from eight yards.

Louis Appere forced a good stop from Joe Hart as United threatened a late winner before Jota hit a looping strike off the bar ahead of the full-time whistle, which was met by loud jeers.

