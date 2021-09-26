Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

5 things we learned from the weekend’s cinch Premiership action

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 9.16pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou endured more frustration (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou endured more frustration (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic slipped further behind in the cinch Premiership title race after a 1-1 draw with Dundee United, while the top four all won.

Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell consolidated their places in the upper reaches of the table, while St Mirren recorded their first victory.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic need some players back

Celtic players
Celtic players applauded the fans that stayed behind to thank them for their efforts (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Hoops’ struggles on the road arrived at Parkhead as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United. With eight players already missing, they saw Josip Juranovic and James McCarthy go off injured. McCarthy had struggled before his knock, with Callum McGregor’s absence keenly felt. They are also in dire need of another option up front. Albian Ajeti not only lacked a presence up top, he also blazed well over from three yards in what is likely to be the miss of the season.

Motherwell can grind it out

Graham Alexander’s side have had the minority of possession in all seven of their league games this season but have only lost once and sit two points off the top. Ross County enjoyed the bulk of the ball and the chances at Fir Park but a brilliant long-range strike by Callum Slattery and a classy diagonal ball from Ricki Lamie and emphatic finish from Tony Watt saw Well win 2-1 and stay fourth at the end of the weekend.

Dundee’s goal drought goes on

Dundee players
The Dundee strikers drew another blank (Jane Barlow/PA)

James McPake’s side looked set to end their barren spell when they were awarded a penalty against Rangers, but Jason Cummings hit a weak effort straight down the middle and Jon McLaughlin saved with his foot. They had other chances but their goal threat took another blow when Leigh Griffiths went off injured. Dundee have now gone five matches without a goal for the first time since 2012, in a season which ended with relegation from the top flight.

Stephen Glass needs a win

The Aberdeen manager’s honeymoon period is well and truly over and a 3-2 defeat by St Mirren left his team without victory in eight matches. The Dons were ahead before Teddy Jenks was sent off but the strong early-season optimism of the Dons fans has now disappeared. They are now on their longest run without victory since an 11-match spell during Mark McGhee’s first season in charge in 2010. The Gothenburg Great did not see out the year as manager, getting sacked after a separate six-match losing streak.

The capital challenge continues

Hearts and Hibernian remain the only unbeaten teams in the league after both won to maintain their places in the top three. The Jambos comfortably swept aside a jaded Livingston 3-0 while Hibs needed a controversial penalty to see off St Johnstone, but welcomed their first victory over the Perth side in six matches nonetheless.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier