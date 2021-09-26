Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes and wife Sarah score key goals hours apart By Press Association September 26 2021, 9.22pm Dundee United’s Ian Harkes, left, and his wife Sarah Harkes of Celtic Women (Jane Barlow/PA) Ian Harkes scored an equaliser against Celtic hours after his wife netted for the Hoops. The Dundee United midfielder scored in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in the cinch Premiership. His wife and fellow professional, Sarah Harkes, plays for Celtic Women and scored in a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Women’s Premier League. Sarah and Ian Harkes (Jane Barlow/PA) The former Lille Women midfielder joined Celtic last year. Her goal levelled the scores against Hibs before a late winner helped Celtic join leaders Glasgow City on seven points at the top of the table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Dundee United have quality to thrive in top-flight, says boss Tam Courts 5 things we learned from the weekend’s cinch Premiership action Celtic slip up again as Dundee United claim away point Celtic 1 Dundee United 1: Outstanding United claim first point at Celtic Park in eight years as derby day hero Ian Harkes strikes again