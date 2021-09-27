Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giorgos Giakoumakis set for Celtic debut despite calf fears

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 4.38am
Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis (left) has returned to training (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giorgos Giakoumakis could be set for his Celtic debut this week after a scan allayed fears over his calf problem.

The Greek striker was denied an introduction off the bench against Raith Rovers last week after suffering an injury while warming up.

But the former VVV-Venlo striker, who was the top scorer in the Eredivisie last season, is set to give Ange Postecoglou some much-needed reinforcements up front.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during his side’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic dropped more points in the cinch Premiership on Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United at Parkhead with centre-forward Albian Ajeti missing a glorious chance by blazing well over from three yards.

When asked about Giakoumakis, the Celtic manager said: “The scan came back actually more positive than we thought so we’re hoping he’ll get back into training this week, which is good news because he’s missed a fair bit.

“It wasn’t just the injury which we thought might be significant. We thought he might have to go back into rehab.

“But the fact the scan has come back pretty good means he can get back out training again.”

Celtic’s Ismaila Soro (left) and Dundee United’s Peter Pawlett battle for the ball during their draw on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Although Celtic’s Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen will come too soon for the striker on Thursday, Postecoglou is hopeful he could feature at Aberdeen on Sunday.

“He only really missed two days of training and had a session (on Sunday),” Postecoglou added. “Hopefully he’ll be back training with the group early in the week.”

The former Australia head coach saw his injury issues mount further when Josip Juranovic (tight hamstring) and James McCarthy (knock) suffered first-half injuries against United.

Celtic were already missing eight players and had no experienced attacking options to come off the bench.

“We’ve just got to get through to the next international break,” Postecoglou said.

“By then Giorgos should be available and Kyogo (Furuhashi) isn’t too far away and so is Cal (Callum McGregor).

“James Forrest and Mikey Johnston will come back to help us – we’re hoping post international break.”

