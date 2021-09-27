Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2016: Sam Allardyce’s short spell as England boss ends

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 6.06am
Sam Allardyce, centre, was in charge of England for just one match (Nick Potts/PA)
Sam Allardyce left his job as England manager by mutual consent on this day in 2016 after one match and 67 days in charge.

Allardyce’s brief tenure ended in embarrassment after he had been targeted in an investigation into alleged corruption in English football by the Daily Telegraph.

The Telegraph claimed Allardyce, 61 at the time, offered advice to undercover businessmen on how to “get around” rules on player transfers.

Allardyce was also alleged to have used his position to negotiate a deal worth £400,000 to address investors in the Far East and his views on the outlawed practice of third-party player ownership.

The Football Association said Allardyce’s conduct “was inappropriate” and placed England Under-21s boss Gareth Southgate in temporary charge for the Three Lions’ next four matches.

“He accepts he made a significant error of judgement and has apologised,” the FA said. “This is not a decision that was taken lightly but the FA’s priority is to protect the wider interests of the game and maintain the highest standards of conduct in football.

“The manager of the England men’s senior team is a position which must demonstrate strong leadership and show respect for the integrity of the game at all times.”

Adam Lallana, second left, scores the only goal in Sam Allardyce's solitary game in charge of England, against Slovakia in Trnava
Adam Lallana, second left, scores the only goal in Sam Allardyce’s solitary game in charge of England, against Slovakia in Trnava (PA)

Videos released by the Telegraph showed Allardyce appearing to make several indiscreet and controversial comments about his predecessor Roy Hodgson and former assistant Gary Neville, with the newspaper having agreed to share more detailed findings with the FA.

Former Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham and Sunderland boss Allardyce had described the Three Lions post as the culmination of his career in football and his dream job after being appointed.

In a personal statement following his departure, he said: “Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need the FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment.

“I was asked (by the FA) to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard. I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals.”

