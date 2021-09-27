On This Day in 2016: Sam Allardyce’s short spell as England boss ends

Sam Allardyce left his job as England manager by mutual consent on this day in 2016 after one match and 67 days in charge.

Allardyce’s brief tenure ended in embarrassment after he had been targeted in an investigation into alleged corruption in English football by the Daily Telegraph.

The Telegraph claimed Allardyce, 61 at the time, offered advice to undercover businessmen on how to “get around” rules on player transfers.

The FA can confirm that Sam Allardyce has left his position as @England manager. Full statement: https://t.co/oFu7dMn8CH — England Football (@EnglandFootball) September 27, 2016

Allardyce was also alleged to have used his position to negotiate a deal worth £400,000 to address investors in the Far East and his views on the outlawed practice of third-party player ownership.

The Football Association said Allardyce’s conduct “was inappropriate” and placed England Under-21s boss Gareth Southgate in temporary charge for the Three Lions’ next four matches.

“He accepts he made a significant error of judgement and has apologised,” the FA said. “This is not a decision that was taken lightly but the FA’s priority is to protect the wider interests of the game and maintain the highest standards of conduct in football.

“The manager of the England men’s senior team is a position which must demonstrate strong leadership and show respect for the integrity of the game at all times.”

Adam Lallana, second left, scores the only goal in Sam Allardyce’s solitary game in charge of England, against Slovakia in Trnava (PA)

Videos released by the Telegraph showed Allardyce appearing to make several indiscreet and controversial comments about his predecessor Roy Hodgson and former assistant Gary Neville, with the newspaper having agreed to share more detailed findings with the FA.

Former Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham and Sunderland boss Allardyce had described the Three Lions post as the culmination of his career in football and his dream job after being appointed.

In a personal statement following his departure, he said: “Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need the FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment.

“I was asked (by the FA) to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard. I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals.”