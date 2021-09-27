Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Will Tottenham make a move for Ollie Watkins?

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 7.31am
Matthijs De Ligt and Ollie Watkins feature in today’s football transfer gossip (Mike Egerton/Adam Davy/PA)
What the papers say

Tottenham are eyeing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins for next season, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is considering centre-forward candidates in the knowledge Harry Kane could be likely to leave next summer, and the 25-year-old Watkins is said to be prominent on the north London club’s wishlist.

Chelsea are set to table a massive bid to land Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt, Spain’s AS reports. The Blues are prepared to offer Juventus £102million for the 22-year-old as they move to bolster their defences for the longer term. De Ligt arrived at Juventus from Ajax amid much fanfare in 2019 but has not quite lived up to the hype and has played in just four Serie A games this season, making him likely transfer material.

Manchester United v RB Leipzig – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Old Trafford
RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku is said to be a target for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City are keen to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to Fichajes. The 23-year-old caught the eye in his side’s recent Champions League match against City, scoring a hat-trick as the Bundesliga side went down 6-3. The former Paris St Germain man is valued at around £40m.

Chelsea and Juventus look set to compete for the signature of AS Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Italy’s Calciomercato. Juve attempted to sign the 21-year-old last summer but were knocked back. They look set to bid again but will likely face competition from Chelsea, with a price tag of around £35m said to be required to secure the player.

AFC Bournemouth v Lazio – Pre-Season Friendly – Vitality Stadium
Lazio’s Luis Alberto could be returning to the Premier League, this time with Leicester (John Walton/PA)

Leicester are interested in Lazio’s Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto, Fichajes reports. The 28-year-old has been in strong form in Serie A this season and could be keen on a return to England to prove his critics wrong after a previous underwhelming stay with Liverpool. The Foxes are on the lookout for midfielders, in light of interest in Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 36-year-old legend wants to retire at Manchester United before taking on a coaching role at the club, according to The Sun.

Axel Witsel: Juventus are mulling a January move for the 32-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Belgium midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

Dusan Vlahovic: Manchester City’s interest in the Serbia striker could be about to be dealt a blow as the 21-year-old has entered new contract talks with Fiorentina, the Manchester Evening News reports.

