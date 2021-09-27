Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds youngster Jack Jenkins signs new three-year contract

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 10.37am
Jack Jenkins is the latest Leeds youngster to sign a long-term deal with the club (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jack Jenkins is the latest Leeds youngster to sign a long-term deal with the club (Richard Sellers/PA)

Leeds’ teenager Jack Jenkins has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who made his senior debut for the Whites in their shock FA Cup defeat at Crawley in January, has committed until 2024.

Jenkins, a regular for Leeds’ Under-23 side, was included in Marcelo Bielsa’s match-day squad as an unused substitute for the final three Premier League games last season.

Fellow youngsters Liam McCarron and Charlie Cresswell, who made his full league debut in Saturday’s home defeat to West Ham, have also signed new deals at the club in recent weeks.

