Leeds youngster Jack Jenkins signs new three-year contract By Press Association September 27 2021, 10.37am Jack Jenkins is the latest Leeds youngster to sign a long-term deal with the club (Richard Sellers/PA) Leeds’ teenager Jack Jenkins has signed a new three-year contract with the club. The 19-year-old midfielder, who made his senior debut for the Whites in their shock FA Cup defeat at Crawley in January, has committed until 2024. Jenkins, a regular for Leeds’ Under-23 side, was included in Marcelo Bielsa’s match-day squad as an unused substitute for the final three Premier League games last season. Fellow youngsters Liam McCarron and Charlie Cresswell, who made his full league debut in Saturday’s home defeat to West Ham, have also signed new deals at the club in recent weeks. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier David Moyes says Leeds enrich the Premier League after late win at Elland Road Michail Antonio nets late goal to keep Leeds winless David Moyes: West Ham against Leeds a great football game for the neutral ‘I’ve always admired Bielsa’ – David Moyes reveals respect for Leeds boss