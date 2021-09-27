Joe Mattock a doubt as Rotherham face AFC Wimbledon By Press Association September 27 2021, 1.21pm Joe Mattock is an injury doubt (Steve Parsons/PA) Rotherham could be without Joe Mattock for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon. The defender suffered an Achilles injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crewe. Wes Harding misses out through suspension after his red card at the weekend. Winger Mickel Miller is also unlikely to figure due to a hamstring problem. The Dons will be without Ollie Palmer after the striker suffered a calf injury. Palmer has undergone a scan and faces around a month on the sidelines. Paul Kalambayi remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury which could keep him out for eight weeks. But Paul Osew is close to returning after an ankle problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Rekeil Pyke could return for Shrewsbury in the home fixture against Wimbledon Rekeil Pyke could return for Shrewsbury in the home fixture against Wimbledon Granit Xhaka suspended for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon Will Nightingale continues to play through pain barrier for Wimbledon