Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joe Mattock a doubt as Rotherham face AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 1.21pm
Joe Mattock is an injury doubt (Steve Parsons/PA)
Joe Mattock is an injury doubt (Steve Parsons/PA)

Rotherham could be without Joe Mattock for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The defender suffered an Achilles injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crewe.

Wes Harding misses out through suspension after his red card at the weekend.

Winger Mickel Miller is also unlikely to figure due to a hamstring problem.

The Dons will be without Ollie Palmer after the striker suffered a calf injury.

Palmer has undergone a scan and faces around a month on the sidelines.

Paul Kalambayi remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury which could keep him out for eight weeks.

But Paul Osew is close to returning after an ankle problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier