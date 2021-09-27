Tom Barkhuizen back in contention for Preston against Stoke

Preston’s Tom Barkhuizen is available for selection ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke.

The forward has been recovering from Covid-19 having caught the virus at the start of the season.

Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay are also available for the Lilywhites after returning from injury.

Connor Wickham is ruled out and is set to visit a specialist to find out the extent of a hamstring injury.

Harry Souttar is a doubt for Stoke.

The defender picked up a knock in the first half against Hull at the weekend and was substituted towards the end of the game.

Mario Vrancic is also set to be assessed.

Vrancic scored his first goal for Stoke at the weekend but was taken off in the second half with a calf strain.