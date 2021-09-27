Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Morsy available for Ipswich league debut after serving suspension

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 3.01pm
Sam Morsy joined Ipswich from Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day (Tim Goode/PA).
Sam Morsy could make his League One debut for Ipswich when they host Doncaster on Tuesday night.

The midfielder, signed on transfer deadline day, has now completed the three-match suspension he had to serve after being sent off in his final match for Middlesbrough.

Boss Paul Cook expects to also have Kyle Edwards and Toto Nsiala available again after spells out through injury.

Hayden Coulson missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday after sustaining an apparent groin problem, and Christian Walton has been sidelined as well.

While Doncaster boss Richie Wellens was sent off late on during the 2-1 loss at Plymouth on Saturday, Rovers looked to come through that game unscathed on the injury front.

Midfielder John Bostock was an unused substitute, four days on from suffering an ankle injury against Manchester City Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Jon Taylor and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain out of action.

Doncaster are bottom of the table with four points from seven games, three points worse off than 21st-placed Ipswich.

