Charlton hopeful Corey Blackett-Taylor will be ready to face Bolton

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins hopes to have forward Corey Blackett-Taylor available for Tuesday’s clash with Bolton.

Blackett-Taylor has been restricted by injuries but made his first league start for the club against Gillingham last week before a late substitute appearance in the weekend’s draw with Portsmouth.

Harry Arter played the first half against Pompey as he continues to build up his fitness, while Alex Gilbey managed the full game.

Adkins was hopeful Conor Washington would be available after missing the weekend following a kick to the ankle.

Bolton will be without Lloyd Isgrove.

The winger needed six stitches in a head wound sustained in the weekend defeat by Sunderland and, although he has been cleared of concussion, he will not be available on Tuesday.

Elias Kachunga came on for Isgrove on Saturday and will make a first league start for Wanderers.

Boss Ian Evatt expects to make other changes but Amadou Bakayoko (calf), Liam Edwards (knee), Xavier Amaechi (foot) and Andy Tutte (hamstring) remain unavailable.