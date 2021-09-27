Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shrewsbury to assess Jose Vela fitness ahead of Wycombe visit

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 3.45pm Updated: September 27 2021, 6.10pm
Midfielder Josh Vela, right, is an injury doubt for Shrewsbury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Midfielder Josh Vela, right, is an injury doubt for Shrewsbury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Shrewsbury midfielder Josh Vela is an injury doubt for the home game against Wycombe.

Vela was forced out of Saturday’s home win against AFC Wimbledon with a knock and will be assessed by boss Steve Cotterill.

Daniel Udoh replaced Vela and went on to score the Shrews’ winner, so he will be hoping to return to the starting line-up.

Forward Rekeil Pyke could be back in contention after missing the last two games due to coronavirus.

Wycombe defender Anthony Stewart has been cleared to play after his red card in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons was overturned.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth is expected to make one or two changes as his side prepare for their fourth game in eight days.

Anis Mehmeti is pushing for a recall after his recent ban and Ainsworth will check on fellow midfielders Matt Bloomfield (concussion) and Nick Freeman (knee).

The likes of Sullay Kaikai, Dominic Gape and Jason McCarthy are among those pushing for starting places.

