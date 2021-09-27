Shrewsbury to assess Jose Vela fitness ahead of Wycombe visit

Shrewsbury midfielder Josh Vela is an injury doubt for the home game against Wycombe.

Vela was forced out of Saturday’s home win against AFC Wimbledon with a knock and will be assessed by boss Steve Cotterill.

Daniel Udoh replaced Vela and went on to score the Shrews’ winner, so he will be hoping to return to the starting line-up.

Forward Rekeil Pyke could be back in contention after missing the last two games due to coronavirus.

Wycombe defender Anthony Stewart has been cleared to play after his red card in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons was overturned.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth is expected to make one or two changes as his side prepare for their fourth game in eight days.

Anis Mehmeti is pushing for a recall after his recent ban and Ainsworth will check on fellow midfielders Matt Bloomfield (concussion) and Nick Freeman (knee).

The likes of Sullay Kaikai, Dominic Gape and Jason McCarthy are among those pushing for starting places.