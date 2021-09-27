Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wes Hoolahan doubtful as Cambridge host Gillingham

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 3.53pm
Cambridge will be without Wes Hoolahan for their League One clash with Gillingham on Tuesday.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches with chest and knee injuries, while Lloyd Jones will be assessed after missing the weekend’s draw with Fleetwood.

Midfielder Paul Digby must serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season on Saturday.

Twenty-year-old Jubril Okedina will hope to keep his place having earned his first league start of the season against Fleetwood.

Gillingham will be without defender Jack Turner.

He picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the weekend’s draw with Oxford and must serve a one-match ban.

Stuart O’Keefe did not feature in the squad against Oxford despite being available following suspension and will hope to force his way back in on Tuesday.

If Steve Evans wants to freshen up his side after five league matches without a win then Charlie Kelman and John Akinde could come in but Daniel Phillips, Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol are set to remain on the sidelines.

