Middlesbrough wait on Matt Crooks red card appeal ahead of Sheffield United game

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 5.10pm
Neil Warnock is hoping he has Matt Crooks available for the visit of Sheffield United (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Neil Warnock is hoping he has Matt Crooks available for the visit of Sheffield United (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Neil Warnock will hope to have midfielder Matt Crooks available for the visit of Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old was sent off in the late stages of their 1-0 loss to Reading after a challenge on goalkeeper Luke Southwood but referee Peter Bankes later admitted he ‘made a mistake’ and Boro have lodged an appeal against the red card.

Marc Bola played 90 minutes on Saturday but is a doubt for the Blades clash after he felt some pain during the game.

Paddy McNair will keep his place in defence after he started a game for the first time this month following injury.

Enda Stevens could be in line to make his first league start of the season on Saturday.

The 31-year-old defender missed the opening stages of the season due to a knee injury and played nearly 20 minutes off the bench in the weekend’s 1-0 win over Derby.

Billy Sharp is expected to keep his place up front for the Blades after netting the winner from the penalty spot on Saturday.

David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset may play a part after returning to training last week.

