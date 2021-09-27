Wigan could be unchanged as leaders take on Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan boss Leam Richardson could name an unchanged starting line-up again for the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Richardson has reported no new injury worries after Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Cheltenham, which lifted his side top of the table.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgaard will be sidelined until at least early next month due to a knee injury having missed the last four matches.

On-loan Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt is pushing for his league debut for the Latics, who have won their last five league games.

Wednesday’s Barry Bannan faces a late fitness test as Darren Moore’s side bid to close the gap on the leaders.

The Scottish midfielder sustained a minor knee injury in Saturday’s draw at Ipswich and will be assessed.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is pushing for his full league debut after stepping off the bench at Portman Road.

On-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson, Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo are all still recovering from long-term hamstring injuries.