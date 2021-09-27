Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan could be unchanged as leaders take on Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 5.46pm
Leam Richardson's Wigan are bidding for their sixth straight league win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leam Richardson’s Wigan are bidding for their sixth straight league win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wigan boss Leam Richardson could name an unchanged starting line-up again for the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Richardson has reported no new injury worries after Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Cheltenham, which lifted his side top of the table.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgaard will be sidelined until at least early next month due to a knee injury having missed the last four matches.

On-loan Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt is pushing for his league debut for the Latics, who have won their last five league games.

Wednesday’s Barry Bannan faces a late fitness test as Darren Moore’s side bid to close the gap on the leaders.

The Scottish midfielder sustained a minor knee injury in Saturday’s draw at Ipswich and will be assessed.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is pushing for his full league debut after stepping off the bench at Portman Road.

On-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson, Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo are all still recovering from long-term hamstring injuries.

