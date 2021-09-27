Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe set to freshen things up ahead of Crewe encounter

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has vowed to freshen things up as his side aim to make it nine League One games unbeaten against Crewe.

Lowe has some good news on the injury front with both Danny Mayor and George Cooper recovering from recent injuries and pushing for selection.

Niall Ennis and James Bolton remain sidelined with longer-term injuries but Lowe has other options.

Striker Kieran Agard is still waiting for his first start for the club after making his fourth appearance off the bench in Saturday’s comeback win over Doncaster.

Crewe will be without striker Callum Ainley who limped off during Saturday’s draw at Rotherham with a hamstring strain.

Terrell Thomas and J’Neill Lloyd-Bennett will face late tests after missing the game at the New York Stadium due to illness.

Club captain Luke Murphy is set to keep his place after showing no ill effects in his two games since returning from a hamstring injury.

Boss David Artell confirmed that both Chris Long and Ben Knight will remain on the sidelines for a number of weeks.