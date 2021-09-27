Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe without Shane McLoughlin for Lincoln clash

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 7.56pm
Morecambe’s Shane McLoughlin is suspended after being sent off against Accrington (John Walton/PA)
Morecambe's Shane McLoughlin is suspended after being sent off against Accrington (John Walton/PA)

Morecambe will be without Shane McLoughlin for Tuesday’s League One home clash with Lincoln.

The midfielder is suspended following his red card in the 3-3 draw with Accrington on Saturday.

Ryan Cooney is available again after serving a one-game ban for picking up five bookings.

Greg Leigh has been ruled out for a minimum of four to five weeks having torn a hamstring – he joins Courtney Duffus, Jonathan Obika and Shayon Harrison on the sidelines.

Lincoln’s Liam Bridcutt has a chance of returning to action.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-1 win at Burton due to a knee issue.

Tom Hopper, Chris Maguire, Conor McGrandles and Joe Walsh continue to recover from their respective injury problems.

The Imps are still waiting for more clarity with regard to Hopper’s injury after it was initially suspected that he had a stress fracture in his shin.

