Morecambe without Shane McLoughlin for Lincoln clash

Morecambe will be without Shane McLoughlin for Tuesday’s League One home clash with Lincoln.

The midfielder is suspended following his red card in the 3-3 draw with Accrington on Saturday.

Ryan Cooney is available again after serving a one-game ban for picking up five bookings.

Greg Leigh has been ruled out for a minimum of four to five weeks having torn a hamstring – he joins Courtney Duffus, Jonathan Obika and Shayon Harrison on the sidelines.

Lincoln’s Liam Bridcutt has a chance of returning to action.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-1 win at Burton due to a knee issue.

Tom Hopper, Chris Maguire, Conor McGrandles and Joe Walsh continue to recover from their respective injury problems.

The Imps are still waiting for more clarity with regard to Hopper’s injury after it was initially suspected that he had a stress fracture in his shin.