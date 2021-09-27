USA celebrate their record Ryder Cup win – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated a big win over Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford is on the recovery trail.

Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 27, 2021

Roma great Francesco Totti turned 45.

💛❤️ Happy birthday to the 👑! Francesco Totti is 45 today! 🎂#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/O9VLoKBJiN — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 27, 2021

Cricket

Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket.

6⃣4⃣ Test matches1⃣9⃣5⃣ wickets2⃣9⃣1⃣4⃣ runsCountless memories ❤️#ThankYouMo 👏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 27, 2021

One of the most naturally gifted players I’ve ever seen. And a great bloke and great role model. Congrats on a brilliant Test career. Look forward to watching you continue to smash it in white ball cricket. pic.twitter.com/qOzqd5cIrp — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) September 27, 2021

Kevin Pietersen shared his stance on the Ashes quarantine issue.

There is NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter. ZERO chance! Unless, the ridiculous quarantine rules were squashed and my family could travel with zero restrictions. Players are now done with bubbles! DONE!!!!!!! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 27, 2021

Golf

Team USA basked in their record Ryder Cup win.

Look what showed up in our team room 🇺🇸 Thank you to the fans for unbelievable support of our players this week! @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/rlaznfR3YJ — Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) September 27, 2021

Then he said, do you even lift bro? Yeah, Ryder Cups!🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/urCfjhGshy — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 27, 2021

Tennis

There was better news for Europe at the Laver Cup.

Congratulations Team Europe. Well done Bjorn. Thank you Boston. #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/RpD47KYnjh — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 26, 2021

Formula One

Lando Norris looked forward after his late disappointment in Russia.