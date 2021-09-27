Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Liverpool have weaknesses too – Sergio Conceicao

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 8.10pm
Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is looking for Liverpool’s weaknesses ahead of their Champions League tie in Portugal (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is looking for Liverpool’s weaknesses ahead of their Champions League tie in Portugal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao insists they will try to target Liverpool’s weaknesses as they look to level up the imbalance they face on and off the field.

The last two meetings between the clubs, in 2018 and 2019, have seen the Primeira Liga side concede 11 goals and score just one having lost the home legs 5-0 and 4-1.

Conceicao said while little had altered in Klopp’s squad, his own side had undergone significant change.

“If we look at Liverpool’s experience, since 2019 they have lost (Dejan) Lovren and (Georginio) Wijnaldum,” he said. “We were left with three: (Jesus Manuel) Corona, Otavio and Bruno Costa.

“That experience and the fact that they stay together is very important in a competition like this.

“We can highlight numerous theoretical differences, such as the fact that our budget is 20 or 30 per cent of Liverpool’s, but that will not come into play tomorrow.

“What comes in is the preparation of the game, the strategy we define and the way we are going to be organised.

“We have to be as competitive as Liverpool, an opponent who, for me, is the best team in the world at some moments in the game – and I’m not exaggerating Liverpool’s value.

“It’s up to us to counter that opponent’s power and expose some of the opponent’s weaknesses, because they also exist.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]