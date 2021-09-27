Charlie Lakin returns from suspension when Burton host Portsmouth

Charlie Lakin will be available for selection when Burton face Portsmouth.

Lakin served a one-match suspension, missing the weekend game against Lincoln, after receiving a second yellow card at Crewe.

Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink confirmed post-Lincoln it is “99 per cent” certain that striker Daniel Jebbison will start against Pompey.

Defender Sam Hughes is still out long-term as he continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury.

Connor Ogilvie could be back in contention for Portsmouth.

Ogilvie missed the Charlton game at the weekend after suffering a quad injury but could make his return against the Brewers.

Pompey will be without their captain Clark Robertson, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The centre-half picked up a hip injury and has missed the past three games for his side.