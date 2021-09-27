Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Lakin returns from suspension when Burton host Portsmouth

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 8.13pm
Burton host Portsmouth on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Burton host Portsmouth on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Charlie Lakin will be available for selection when Burton face Portsmouth.

Lakin served a one-match suspension, missing the weekend game against Lincoln, after receiving a second yellow card at Crewe.

Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink confirmed post-Lincoln it is “99 per cent” certain that striker Daniel Jebbison will start against Pompey.

Defender Sam Hughes is still out long-term as he continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury.

Connor Ogilvie could be back in contention for Portsmouth.

Ogilvie missed the Charlton game at the weekend after suffering a quad injury but could make his return against the Brewers.

Pompey will be without their captain Clark Robertson, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The centre-half picked up a hip injury and has missed the past three games for his side.

