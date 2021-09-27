Hull suffer George Honeyman blow as midfielder faces further fortnight out

George Honeyman will not be available for Hull’s clash against Blackpool on Tuesday night at the MKM Stadium.

The 27-year-old has already missed the opening stages of the season and was absent from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away at Stoke City after he picked up a groin strain on his return against Sheffield United which has ruled him out for a further two weeks.

Josh Magennis is facing a race to be fit for the game in midweek after he missed the weekend’s game due to an ankle issue.

Greg Docherty is expected to line up in midfield again after returning on Saturday.

Jordan Gabriel will come back into the fold for Blackpool.

The 23-year-old missed Saturday’s 1-0 win against Barnsley through self-isolation but will return in time for Tuesday.

Kevin Stewart is in contention to feature against his former club after recovering from a foot injury.

Long term absentees Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and CJ Hamilton (foot) will not be available for Neil Critchley.