Sunderland likely to be without Lynden Gooch for Cheltenham clash By Press Association September 27 2021, 8.17pm Lynden Gooch is unlikely to feature for Sunderland against Cheltenham (Steven Paston/PA) Lynden Gooch is unlikely to feature for Sunderland when they face Cheltenham at the Stadium of Light. Gooch missed Sunderland's 1-0 win against Bolton at the weekend with a foot injury. Callum Doyle is being monitored by the Black Cats after coming off during the Bolton game with a back injury. Full-back Dennis Cirkin is also being assessed after suffering a suspected head injury against the Trotters. Cheltenham's Charlie Raglan will not be involved. Raglan was not in the matchday squad for the Wigan defeat at the weekend after picking up a knock in training last week and manager Michael Duff confirmed that the defender has been set back a week. Meanwhile forward Kyle Vassell is a doubt. Centre-half Will Boyle is still out of action for the Robins due to injury.