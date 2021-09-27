Sunderland likely to be without Lynden Gooch for Cheltenham clash

Lynden Gooch is unlikely to feature for Sunderland when they face Cheltenham at the Stadium of Light.

Gooch missed Sunderland’s 1-0 win against Bolton at the weekend with a foot injury.

Callum Doyle is being monitored by the Black Cats after coming off during the Bolton game with a back injury.

Full-back Dennis Cirkin is also being assessed after suffering a suspected head injury against the Trotters.

Cheltenham’s Charlie Raglan will not be involved.

Raglan was not in the matchday squad for the Wigan defeat at the weekend after picking up a knock in training last week and manager Michael Duff confirmed that the defender has been set back a week.

Meanwhile forward Kyle Vassell is a doubt.

Centre-half Will Boyle is still out of action for the Robins due to injury.