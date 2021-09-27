Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland likely to be without Lynden Gooch for Cheltenham clash

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 8.17pm
Lynden Gooch is unlikely to feature for Sunderland against Cheltenham (Steven Paston/PA)
Lynden Gooch is unlikely to feature for Sunderland against Cheltenham (Steven Paston/PA)

Lynden Gooch is unlikely to feature for Sunderland when they face Cheltenham at the Stadium of Light.

Gooch missed Sunderland’s 1-0 win against Bolton at the weekend with a foot injury.

Callum Doyle is being monitored by the Black Cats after coming off during the Bolton game with a back injury.

Full-back Dennis Cirkin is also being assessed after suffering a suspected head injury against the Trotters.

Cheltenham’s Charlie Raglan will not be involved.

Raglan was not in the matchday squad for the Wigan defeat at the weekend after picking up a knock in training last week and manager Michael Duff confirmed that the defender has been set back a week.

Meanwhile forward Kyle Vassell is a doubt.

Centre-half Will Boyle is still out of action for the Robins due to injury.

