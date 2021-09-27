No new injury worries for Oxford boss Karl Robinson

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has a strong squad at his disposal for the midweek visit of Accrington.

Cameron Brannagan came through Saturday’s draw with Gillingham unscathed after a recent back injury and is expected to keep his place in the side.

Sam Winnall is pushing for a return to the side after shrugging off a recent hip injury as well as a bout of illness.

Mark Sykes came off the bench of Saturday and is angling for a starting place, while Marcus McGuane is making steady progress following a thigh injury.

Accrington are once again expected to be without Dion Charles as speculation mounts over the striker’s future.

Stanley boss John Coleman has questioned the player’s loyalty to the club and fresh reports suggest a move to Scotland could be imminent.

Coleman rued “silly mistakes” that cost his side three points in a 3-3 draw at Morecambe on Saturday but was pleased with returning front man Lewis Mansell.

Seamus Conneely and John O’Sullivan set to retain their places in the starting line-up but Joe Pritchard and Harvey Rodgers remain out.