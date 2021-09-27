Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Liam Manning has few injury issues ahead of MK Dons’ meeting with Fleetwood

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 8.34pm
MK Dons head into Tuesday’s clash with Fleetwood looking for a fourth successive victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)
MK Dons head into Tuesday’s clash with Fleetwood looking for a fourth successive victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has reported he has “pretty much” a clean bill of health in his squad ahead of Tuesday’s home clash with Fleetwood.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for forward Mo Eisa, who has been recovering from a groin issue and was back in training last week.

David Kasumu made his return to the matchday squad, following a hamstring problem, as an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wycombe.

That was a third successive victory for the Dons, who have lost only once in the league this season and are third in the table.

Fleetwood were without forward Callum Morton for their last outing, the 2-2 draw at Cambridge at the weekend.

Morton was a notable omission from Simon Grayson’s 18, having scored five goals across the Cod Army’s previous three games in all competitions.

Anthony Pilkington, who has not featured since last month after picking up an injury in training, was again not among the squad.

Defender Darnell Johnson is set to miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier