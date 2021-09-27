Liam Manning has few injury issues ahead of MK Dons’ meeting with Fleetwood

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has reported he has “pretty much” a clean bill of health in his squad ahead of Tuesday’s home clash with Fleetwood.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for forward Mo Eisa, who has been recovering from a groin issue and was back in training last week.

David Kasumu made his return to the matchday squad, following a hamstring problem, as an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wycombe.

That was a third successive victory for the Dons, who have lost only once in the league this season and are third in the table.

Fleetwood were without forward Callum Morton for their last outing, the 2-2 draw at Cambridge at the weekend.

Morton was a notable omission from Simon Grayson’s 18, having scored five goals across the Cod Army’s previous three games in all competitions.

Anthony Pilkington, who has not featured since last month after picking up an injury in training, was again not among the squad.

Defender Darnell Johnson is set to miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.