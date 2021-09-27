Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dozens of non-league fixtures postponed due to fuel shortage

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 10.11pm
Fuel shortages have led to the postponement of several non-league matches (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dozens of non-league fixtures have been postponed due to fuel shortages which are affecting the nation.

Several fixtures scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Isthmian League and Southern League, both of which cover parts of southern England in the tier below the National League, have been called off.

Further down the pyramid, the entire programme in the Southern Combination Football League has been postponed.

A shortage of HGV drivers has been blamed for fuel supply problems which have led to long queues outside petrol stations, many of which have been forced to close as supplies run out.

A number of leagues have responded to the issue by permitting clubs to postpone fixtures if they have concerns over travel.

Though many clubs were quick to take up the option, others responded with frustration that games had been called off at short notice.

Bognor Regis Town said they had wanted their fixture against Leatherhead to go ahead but the Tanners chose to postpone.

Bognor Regis general manager Simon Cook said on the club’s website: “It’s incredibly frustrating because it’s not the longest drive at around an hour and 20 minutes but once the league gave clubs the option to call off games then I suppose we could have predicted that some would do exactly that.

“The ironic thing is that we are still planning to travel to Leatherhead on Thursday for the young Rocks’ FA Youth Cup tie – and currently if we were to pull out of the game we would forfeit the game.”

