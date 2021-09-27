Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve McClaren steps down as Derby technical director but will act as advisor

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 10.18pm
Steve McClaren has stepped down as Derby’s technical director but will continue to advise the troubled club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former England manager Steve McClaren has stepped down as technical director of troubled Derby but will continue to act as a senior advisor to the club.

The announcement came following discussions between McClaren and Derby’s administrators on Monday.

A statement from the club said: “The talks between both parties were amicable and as part of those discussions the club’s joint administrators expressed their desire to retain McClaren on a part-time consultancy basis.

“It was agreed that McClaren will continue to act as a senior advisor as the club and joint administrators look to navigate through the administration process.”

The statement added that McClaren had, prior to Monday’s talks, voluntarily offered to leave his role “in order to help to preserve other jobs across the football club”.

McClaren, 60, has previously served the club as assistant manager, head coach and manager. He was appointed as an advisor to the board and technical director last November.

Financially-troubled Derby appointed administrators last week, incurring a 12-point penalty which sent them to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United left Wayne Rooney’s side with minus two points from nine games.

