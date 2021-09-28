Roger Hunt’s career in pictures

Former England and Liverpool striker Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83.

Hunt was part of England’s World Cup-winning side in 1966 and scored a club-record 244 league goals for the Reds.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Hunt’s career in pictures.

Hunt, front row third from left, won two league titles with Bill Shankly’s Liverpool, in 1964 and 1966 (PA Archive)

Hunt, centre right, played in all six of England’s matches at the 1966 World Cup and scored three goals (PA Archive)

Hunt receives his medal from the Queen while captain Bobby Moore celebrates with the trophy after the 1966 final (PA Archive)

Hunt, back centre, was included on the 2020 New Year’s Honours list, alongside other members of the 1966 World Cup squad (PA Archive)

Liverpool fans hold up a banner for their former player Hunt (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hunt, second from left, played a key role for England at the 1966 World Cup (PA Archive)

Hunt, fourth from left, and his Liverpool team-mates celebrate winning the 1965 FA Cup with a bottle of milk each (PA Archive)

England’s Nobby Stiles and Hunt, right, pictured in their World Cup suits (PA Archive)

Liverpool’s Ian Callaghan, Ron Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Gordon Milne and Roger Hunt parade the FA Cup around Wembley after their 2-1 win in 1965 (PA Archive)

Roger Hunt was included in a mural alongside Ian St John in Liverpool (PA Archive)

Hunt, front row far left, made 34 appearances for England, including a victory over Wales at Cardiff in 1968 (PA Archive)

Hunt lines up for England ahead of the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany at Wembley (PA Archive)

Liverpool’s Hunt, left, and Everton’s Ray Wilson parade the World Cup around Goodison Park (PA Archive).