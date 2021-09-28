Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fulham boss Marco Silva without four players for game against Swansea

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 4.46pm
Fulham’s Tom Cairney remains on Marco Silva’s long-term injury list (Julian Finney/PA)
Fulham’s Tom Cairney remains on Marco Silva’s long-term injury list (Julian Finney/PA)

Fulham have no new injury concerns but head coach Marco Silva will be without four players from his first team squad against Swansea on Wednesday.

Tom Cairney remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury and has only managed one session since Silva’s arrival in the summer, and is not yet fit enough to take part in team training.

Fabio Carvalho has returned to team training this week although the game against Swansea is expected to come too soon for the promising teenager, who has already scored three times this season.

Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete are also sidelined with long-term problems and it remains to be seen when the pair are likely to return.

Swansea could rest midfielder Flynn Downes for the trip to Fulham.

Downes missed three games in August after testing positive for Covid-19 and has not yet reached full fitness, so could be rested after playing in the Swans’ win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Swansea will also be without striker Michael Obafemi, who has a muscle injury.

Defenders Ryan Bennett and Rhys Williams could feature after missing the Huddersfield clash.

