Millwall winger Connor Mahoney to miss game with Bristol City

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 5.00pm
Millwall’s Connor Mahoney will be absent for the visit of Bristol City on Wednesday (Simon Galloway/PA)
Millwall's Connor Mahoney will be absent for the visit of Bristol City on Wednesday (Simon Galloway/PA)

Millwall will be without Connor Mahoney for the visit of Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old winger made his first league start of the campaign in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest but was substituted after 70 minutes because of a hamstring problem.

Mason Bennett will also miss the clash as he is set to receive an injection in his lower back and will be out until he international break.

Benik Afobe could come into the starting line-up against his former club after playing the final 20 minutes on Saturday.

Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer is pushing for some more minutes as Nigel Pearson’s men travel to London.

The 24-year-old featured for the first time in over a month in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham and will be hoping to back that up with playing time on Wednesday night after scoring the equaliser.

Robins’ top goalscorer Andreas Weimann is expected to start once again.

