Home Sport

Football world mourns the death of Roger Hunt – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 7.08pm
Ian Rush (left), Roger Hunt (centre) and John Aldridge (John Giles/PA Archive/Peter Byrne/PA)
Ian Rush (left), Roger Hunt (centre) and John Aldridge (John Giles/PA Archive/Peter Byrne/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28.

Football

The football world mourned the death of former England and Liverpool striker Roger Hunt.

Manchester United remembered Wayne Rooney’s incredible debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard were ready for Europe.

Marcus Rashford continued his comeback.

Cricket

Joe Root paid tribute to Moeen Ali after his retirement.

Things were going well for Warwickshire.

Virat Kohli enjoyed his net session.

Kane Williamson gave out catching practice.

Rugby Union

England were back in training.

Golf

Captain Padraig Harrington and Tommy Fleetwood reflected on a tough week for Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Lee Westwood cherished a special experience despite the result.

While USA skipper Steve Stricker toasted their success.

Formula One

Happy 53rd birthday Mika Hakkinen.

Tennis

A successful weekend for Andrey Rublev and Europe.

