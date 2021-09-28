Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aapo Halme missing for Barnsley’s game with Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 7.19pm
Barnsley defender Aapo Halme will play no part against Nottingham Forest (Richard Sellers/PA)
Barnsley defender Aapo Halme will play no part against Nottingham Forest (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barnsley defender Aapo Halme has been ruled out of the home game against Nottingham Forest.

The Finnish centre-half sustained a knock in training on Sunday following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool.

Boss Markus Schopp will also be without assistants Tonda Eckert and Joseph Laumann, who have been suspended for their part in a melee during the 1-1 draw at Stoke earlier this month.

Defender Mads Andersen, yet to appear this season, and striker Carlton Morris are still working their way back from respective knee injuries.

Forest striker Lewis Grabban is doubtful after taking a knock to his thigh in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Millwall.

Boss Steve Cooper, who takes charge of his second match, could turn to Lyle Taylor if Grabban fails a fitness test.

Cooper has no other new injury problems, but full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) is still out.

It remains to be seen whether midfielder Braian Ojeda and defender Mohamed Drager feature after completing respective spells in isolation after joining the club on transfer deadline day.

