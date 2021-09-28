Siriki Dembele could feature for Peterborough as they take on Bournemouth

Peterborough forward Siriki Dembele could be involved in Wednesday night’s visit of Bournemouth despite limping off the field in Friday’s loss to Coventry.

Darren Ferguson was fearing the worst when the 25-year-old clutched his knee after getting his studs caught in the turf during stoppage time at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to be involved as his appeal process continues over his four-match ban for historic offensive social media posts when he was 18.

Long-term absentee Jack Marriott will not be involved.

Lewis Cook is nearing a return for Scott Parker’s side but Wednesday’s fixture will come too soon for him.

The 24-year-old has not featured since rupturing his ACL in March of last season.

Bournemouth have remained unchanged after winning their last two games and could name the same team for the third straight match in midweek.

Cherries top scorer Dominic Solanke is expected to lead the line once again.