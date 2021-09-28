Siriki Dembele could feature for Peterborough as they take on Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By Press Association
September 28 2021, 7.31pm
Siriki Dembele could be involved for the visit of Bournemouth on Wednesday (Nigel French/PA)
Peterborough forward Siriki Dembele could be involved in Wednesday night’s visit of Bournemouth despite limping off the field in Friday’s loss to Coventry.

Darren Ferguson was fearing the worst when the 25-year-old clutched his knee after getting his studs caught in the turf during stoppage time at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to be involved as his appeal process continues over his four-match ban for historic offensive social media posts when he was 18.

Long-term absentee Jack Marriott will not be involved.

Lewis Cook is nearing a return for Scott Parker’s side but Wednesday’s fixture will come  too soon for him.

The 24-year-old has not featured since rupturing his ACL in March of last season.

Bournemouth have remained unchanged after winning their last two games and could name the same team for the third straight match in midweek.

Cherries top scorer Dominic Solanke is expected to lead the line once again.

