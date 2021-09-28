Bolton come from behind to cruise past struggling Charlton

Charlton’s difficult start to the League One season continued as Bolton ran out 4-1 winners at The Valley.

A tame opening period was sparked into life in the 12th minute when Charlton took the lead through Josh Davison, the striker volleying home after Jonathan Leko’s cross found him free six yards from goal.

Bolton hauled themselves back on level terms in the 43rd minute, Oladapo Afolayan cutting inside before curling a low effort into the bottom corner.

Elias Kachunga was a whisker away from giving The Trotters the lead after 63 minutes but his header glanced agonizingly wide.

Seconds later Charlton went close, Davison striking the outside of the post with a dipping drive from the edge of the box.

With the game teetering on a knife-edge, Bolton grabbed the lead with 17 minutes left to play, Kieran Lee’s volley flying in with the help of a deflection.

Lee then notched his second from close-range in the 82nd minute before Antoni Sarcevic rounded Craig MacGillivray to add a fourth in stoppage time.