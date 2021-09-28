Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR boss Mark Warburton talks up Ilias Chair’s progression

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.12am
Mark Warburton’s side returned to winning ways (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Warburton’s side returned to winning ways (Bradley Collyer/PA)

QPR manager Mark Warburton declared that Ilias Chair is getting “better and better” after his brace secured a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Rangers have long had high hopes for the Morocco international, who was signed in 2017 and dons the club’s number 10 shirt previously worn by greats Rodney Marsh and Stan Bowles, and more recently Ebere Eze.

“What you can’t be in that position is predictable. You can’t be a one-trick pony where you drop a shoulder and go,” Warburton said.

“Opposing players would pick up on that. Players will study you and see what you do.

“He’s recognising that – recognising where he can get on the ball, where he can half-turn and hurt the opposition.

“Then it’s about trusting your technique and honing that technique, which he does every day when he trains.

“I’m pleased for him. He’s got international football, so a lot on his plate to deal with, but I think you’re seeing a player get better and better.”

Rangers lost their previous three Championship matches and have been defensively vulnerable, but this time they stood firm – albeit with help from an appalling early miss by Tahith Chong.

Warburton admitted: “It was good to keep a clean sheet. Teams will look at us and say ‘They’ll score one or two but they’re vulnerable’. We can’t be vulnerable.

“It was almost like they expected us to score but were going to give it a go themselves and see if they could expose us.

“We stood up against a physical approach and dealt with that. We looked more solid and more cohesive.”

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer bemoaned the miss by Chong when the match was goalless.

Troy Deeney nodded Jeremie Bela’s cross back towards the on-loan Manchester United youngster, who misdirected his header into the arms of keeper Seny Dieng. It was the Blues’ only effort on target.

Rangers had another let-off before taking the lead when Deeney was unable to get to Ivan Sunjic’s low cross.

“We had two massive opportunities to score and then they get the goal,” said Bowyer.

“We started really brightly and caused them problems, asked questions of them and didn’t take the chances when they came.

“The only difference on the night was Chair, who was clinical in front of goal and caused us problems. But I think if we score one of those two chances then it is a different game.

“We have to be more clinical in front of goal. It’s another chance we’ve missed from inside the six-yard box.

“It concerns me because we work hard at finishing. To have one on target – that’s been our problem.

“That stat is not good enough. We had opportunities and asked questions of a good team – and we were away from home.

“Before their second goal we were also causing them problems. Then we switched off at the back and they scored again.”

