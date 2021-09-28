Stephen Robinson praises ‘real steel and grit’ as Morecambe see off Lincoln

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson praised his side’s grit and determination after they beat last year’s League One play-off finalists Lincoln 2-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.

After seeing second-half goals from Cole Stockton and Scott Wootton earn his side a second win in three games, Robinson said: “I was delighted with the performance because there was real steel and grit to it.

“As a team, as a whole we looked solid and we were really aggressive in the second half against a very good side who play good football and did so well in this league last year.

“Everybody played their part and I could praise the whole team for their efforts. There were some very, very good individual performances and their organisation, grit and determination shone through for me.

“As a team we pressed a very good side all the way and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win.

“There were a lot of plus points but it was great to see Cole score again. He has 11 goals now (in all competitions) and his confidence is sky high and he is getting his just rewards for his efforts with his goals.

“He’s the leading scorer in Europe I believe and I don’t think Morecambe have ever had that before.”

Lincoln started the game looking the sharper without creating any clear-cut chances and it was Stockton who provided the telling moment with a stunning 53rd-minute strike from 25 yards to fire the home side into the lead.

Dan N’Lundulu was denied a Lincoln goal by a fine save from Kyle Letheren after a poor back pass before Wootton sealed the win 12 minutes from time with an excellent finish from eight yards out after Ryan Delaney headed a free-kick into his path.

Lincoln went close at the death with efforts from Anthony Scully and Teddy Bishop blocked but it was too little too late for the Imps.

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said the strikers were the big difference between the two sides on the night.

He said: “I’m not happy with the result and certain aspects of our play and – although I thought we passed the ball quite well – my big concern was that we didn’t look like scoring.

“To be honest their front three were miles better than ours and that was the difference between the teams, they were miles better than ours. When we got into good areas we weren’t good enough in the final third.

“We reminded the players at the break about the way they like to play and find Stockton and eight minutes into the second half he puts them ahead after a move we had spoken a lot about.”