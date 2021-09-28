Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlos Corberan applauds Danny Ward’s performance against Blackburn

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.36am
Carlos Corberan, pictured, applauded the performance of Danny Ward (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carlos Corberan, pictured, applauded the performance of Danny Ward (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan hailed a genuine “number nine” performance from two-goal striker Danny Ward following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Blackburn.

Ward had only managed two goals in 28 outings since arriving for a second spell in West Yorkshire from Cardiff in August 2020, but matched that tally on one night with a headed second-half brace.

The Terriers, who opened the scoring courtesy of a first goal in English football from Spanish midfielder Alex Vallejo, were twice pegged back by equalisers from nine-goal Championship top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz before Ward had the final say in the 84th minute.

On the 29-year-old’s contribution, Corberan said: “I was very pleased to see the level of energy he showed. He took everything he has out onto the pitch and he can help us a lot when he plays like that.

“In some games we haven’t seen enough of him in the box but, today, he attacked the ball like a number nine. We wanted to be brave and energetic in attack and we pressed when we needed to and kept the ball when we needed to.”

Corberan was also pleased with the manner in which his seventh-placed side reacted to back-to-back defeats without scoring.

He said: “I’m very proud of the players. They showed a lot of character and, from the first minute, a lot of energy and determination.

“They responded well to difficult moments after they scored both of their goals and kept a level of confidence in themselves that meant myself and the fans still felt they could go on and win the game.”

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray felt injured skipper Darragh Lenihan was sorely missed, arguing that the goals his team conceded were uncharacteristic.

“It was probably a good football match for the neutral, but not very good for the managers of both teams,” Mowbray said.

“They are pretty good in possession and can hurt teams with their passing patterns, so you have to give them credit, but I thought our effort deserved more than we got from the game.

“The spirit of the team has been evident all season and it was again tonight. I can’t question the players’ desire to have a go but I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“We’re not a team that concedes those types of goals, but we had a much-changed defence without apportioning too much blame. The fight the kids in the team showed will also stand them in good stead, because we try to educate them along the way and build collective spirit.”

Midfielder Joe Rothwell, meanwhile, added to Mowbray’s injury woes when he exited the action with a quarter-of-an-hour still to play due to a glute muscle issue.

“Joe was injured at half-time but we wanted him out there so, hopefully, more damage hasn’t been done by keeping him on longer,” Mowbray added.

