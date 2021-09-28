Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Eaves salvages point for 10-man Hull with late leveller against Blackpool

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.38am
Tom Eaves celebrates scoring Hull’s late leveller against Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tom Eaves’ late goal denied Blackpool a third victory on the spin as 10-man Hull rescued a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium.

Shayne Lavery’s cute finish after 42 minutes looked to have sealed three points for the visitors.

An away victory then seemed assured after 80 minutes when Hull captain Lewie Coyle was sent off for a second bookable offence.

But Eaves, a second-half substitute for Andy Cannon, salvaged a point for the struggling hosts when he smashed home Keane Lewis-Potter’s precise cross from the left after 84 minutes.

Hull won Sky Bet League One at a canter last season but they have found life back in the Championship an ordeal and have not won since the opening day of the campaign.

Blackpool, by contrast, have looked much more at home following promotion via the play-offs but they will leave East Yorkshire wondering how it went wrong after Coyle’s sending-off.

Torrential downpours admittedly blighted the flow of the game for much of the evening but the visitors adjusted better to the conditions – especially during a drab first half.

But with the game going nowhere, Hull were suddenly energised when goalkeeper Chris Maxwell carelessly gifted possession inside his area with a misplaced pass.

Forward Mallik Wilks dithered and should have at least seized upon that error – though his ponderous team-mates were also flat-footed where it mattered.

That attacking naivety proved costly when a controlled Blackpool side gained the upper hand through Lavery.

Neat central interplay on the edge of Hull’s penalty area created room for Ryan Wintle to pass to Demetri Mitchell on the left flank.

Mitchell’s cross was perfect, yet Lavery still did really well to half-volley into the roof of the net.

Hull showed greater urgency after the restart but they remained weak and predictable inside the final third.

With the hosts finally committing more men forward, the game became stretched and Blackpool should have cashed in on the hour.

Lavery, given time and space, fired over the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area following good work from Keshi Anderson.

Hull manager Grant McCann rightly made changes after that miss, such was his side’s lack of quality.

Once Coyle was shown a second yellow card for a poor foul after 80 minutes, they could well have folded.

But with the game seemingly up, Eaves somehow found space inside the Blackpool penalty area to convert Lewis-Potter’s sweet cross with his left foot.

In a frenetic finale, Hull substitute Tyler Smith might even have given his side a surprise victory but his strike from distance was well stopped by Maxwell.

