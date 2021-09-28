Simon Grayson hails Fleetwood’s battling qualities after rescuing MK Dons point

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson felt his side displayed their battling qualities again after Daniel Batty’s late strike earned a 3-3 League One draw at MK Dons.

The Cod Army are now unbeaten in six league games but they left it late to keep that run going at Stadium MK, where Scott Twine’s stunning hat-trick almost lifted the Dons up to second in the table.

Grayson said: “As a manager, you’d like to have a one-niller sometime, but it was always going to be one of them games.

“They certainly have a good team – their record speaks for itself, with the number of passes they have, the amount of possession they have, the times that they dominate the ball in games.

“We had a set plan of how we were going to play; let them have it in certain areas, but then try and pick their pockets and make sure, when we get it, we pass the ball and ask questions.

“The game plan worked really well. Obviously, at the back end (of the game), we’re 3-2 down to three absolutely stunning goals, but we showed character again to get something out of it.

“Someone said all our points have come from losing positions, so that speaks volumes of the character and the spirit in the dressing room.”

Ged Garner put Fleetwood ahead after 12 minutes, but this was cancelled out by Twine whipping in a superb finish from a difficult angle.

Another composed finish from Garner put the visitors in front again before Twine made it 2-2 at half-time with a vicious long-range strike.

Twine looked to have won it for the Dons with a wonderful free-kick that clipped the underside of the crossbar, only for Batty’s low drive in the 88th minute to ensure the points were shared.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said: “I think the overriding feeling right now is frustration, and probably more at the performance than the actual outcome and result.

“Knowing what we’re capable of and the level we’ve hit in previous games, we weren’t quite at that, I thought.”

On hat-trick hero Twine, he added: “He’s honest, hard-working and just loves football as well.

“Them free-kicks aren’t a coincidence, he studies them and if you have a good conversation with him, he’ll tell you about the time and energy he’s put into learning how to do it.

“Credit goes to him for that, being so dedicated to such a difficult technique.

“He’s been terrific since we’ve joined – he’s a constant threat, his quality in attacking areas has been really good.

“There are other areas to look at, but he needs to keep pushing, keep progressing, keep getting better and keep delivering, ultimately.”