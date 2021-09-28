Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillingham boss Steve Evans says keeper clash with fans “disturbing”

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.52am
Gillingham manager Steve Evans was concerned after goalkeeper Jamie Cumming clashed with Cambridge fans (Steven Paston/PA)
Gillingham manager Steve Evans was concerned after goalkeeper Jamie Cumming clashed with Cambridge fans (Steven Paston/PA)

An unsavoury incident which apparently saw a coin thrown at Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming marred his side’s first away win of the season as they triumphed 2-0 at Cambridge.

Coins and a bottle appeared to be thrown at Cumming as he celebrated his side’s second goal in front of the home fans.

Cumming had earlier made two fantastic saves to preserve his side’s lead after Vadaine Oliver’s opener before Danny Lloyd’s strike wrapped up the points.

Gills manager Steve Evans said: “The goalkeeper said a coin was thrown at him and if he hadn’t moved it would have hit him in the face. It’s disturbing and there’s no place for that in football.”

On the pitch, Evans was delighted with his side’s efforts and added: “We totally dominated the first half and played some great football.

“We defended properly in the second half, then Danny Lloyd broke away and showed us what he can do.

“The only disappointment is we didn’t add a third and kill it off because we had chances to add two or three more.”

Evans also hailed his side’s first clean sheet of the campaign.

He said: “We’ve conceded sloppy goals this season but we’ve been working hard on the training ground this week and it’s paid off for us.”

The visitors nearly took a third-minute lead when Cambridge goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov spilled a corner but Rhys Bennett’s shot was cleared off the line by George Williams.

They eventually went in front in the 26th minute when John Akinde flicked on a cross from Robbie McKenzie and, as the home defence hesitated, Oliver nipped in to steer the ball past Mitov.

Cambridge responded through a Paul Digby header that was parried by Cumming and after the break the on-loan Chelsea stopper made an even better save to tip Sam Smith’s header over the bar.

Gillingham wrapped up the points on the hour when Digby gave the ball away and Lloyd beat Mitov at his near post with a powerful drive into the top corner.

U’s head coach Mark Bonner didn’t see the incident with Cumming and was disappointed as he felt his side should have had a penalty in the second half when James Brophy tangled with Robbie McKenzie.

He said: “We came out and played with a forceful nature in the second half but we gifted them the second goal and after that it was an uphill struggle.

“We should have had a penalty at 1-0 which was a potential turning point and those two moments really changed the game.

“It was a tough night for us, we were disappointed with our quality on the ball and we didn’t really cause them enough problems to merit a goal.”

