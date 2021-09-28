Wigan off top after defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan slipped off the top of Sky Bet League One after a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.

Wednesday took the lead midway through the first half in comedy fashion when Max Power headed past his own goalkeeper Ben Amos, who had come to collect a long diagonal ball and left his goal unguarded.

Amos went some way to redeeming himself with a fine stop to deny Callum Paterson while at the other end, Will Keane saw a 25-yard strike tipped round the post before sending a header looping on to the roof of the net.

Lee Gregory smashed against the Wigan bar and the Wednesday striker then laid on the second goal on the hour mark. He picked the pocket of Wigan defender Jack Whatmough before crossing for Paterson to fire home.

Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell denied Lang before the Wigan forward was tripped in the box by Marvin Johnson. Wyke converted the spot-kick with 10 minutes to go, but Wigan could not find a leveller in the closing stages.