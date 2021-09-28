Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan off top after defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.53am
Callum Paterson’s goal proved decisive (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan slipped off the top of Sky Bet League One after a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.

Wednesday took the lead midway through the first half in comedy fashion when Max Power headed past his own goalkeeper Ben Amos, who had come to collect a long diagonal ball and left his goal unguarded.

Amos went some way to redeeming himself with a fine stop to deny Callum Paterson while at the other end, Will Keane saw a 25-yard strike tipped round the post before sending a header looping on to the roof of the net.

Lee Gregory smashed against the Wigan bar and the Wednesday striker then laid on the second goal on the hour mark. He picked the pocket of Wigan defender Jack Whatmough before crossing for Paterson to fire home.

Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell denied Lang before the Wigan forward was tripped in the box by Marvin Johnson. Wyke converted the spot-kick with 10 minutes to go, but Wigan could not find a leveller in the closing stages.

