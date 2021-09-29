Woking come from behind to beat Chesterfield

Tahvon Campbell struck twice in the second half as Woking came from behind to win 3-1 and inflict a first National League defeat of the season on Chesterfield.

The Spireites, who had two wins in their last three games, took the lead in the 12th minute when Saidou Khan sent a long-range effort over the keeper from inside his own half.

The Cardinals responded and, after a scrappy goal from a corner was ruled out for a foul, Chesterfield stopper Scott Loach was forced into a couple of smart saves before defender Joe McNerney crashed his header off the crossbar just before the break.

Woking, who had lost successive league games, were back on level terms in the 64th minute when Campbell drilled past Loach, who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

Khan sent a good chance wide before Campbell struck again with a low drive in the 87th minute and Inih Effiong knocked in a late third to seal Woking’s first home win of the new campaign.