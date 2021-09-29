Wycombe return to winning ways with victory over Shrewsbury

Second-half goals from Joe Jacobson and Ryan Tafazolli helped Wycombe get back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Shrewsbury.

Matthew Pennington set up a nervy finale 12 minutes from time, but the Chairboys held on to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at MK Dons.

Wanderers’ Jack Grimmer had an early header saved with Shaun Whalley firing in an effort for the hosts.

Striker Sam Vokes then drew a smart save out of home keeper Marko Marosi with an acrobatic effort, before Whalley and then Daniel Udoh both saw good headed chances come and go at the other end.

The deadlock was finally broken seven minutes into the second period.

Former Shrew Jacobson punished the hosts for failing to clear by rifling an effort in off the post from 18 yards.

And after long-range efforts for Whalley and Luke Leahy at the other end, Tafazolli made it two with a simple headed goal for Wanderers.

But a grandstand finish was set up when Pennington drifted in to head home in the 78th minute.

Aaron Pierre went close with two late chances for Shrewsbury, but they tried and failed to find an equaliser.