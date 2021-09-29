Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Altrincham climb into top 10 with comfortable win over struggling Linnets

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 1.26am
Former Wigan man Ryan Colclough scored the opener for Altrincham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Wigan man Ryan Colclough scored the opener for Altrincham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Altrincham moved into the top 10 in the National League table with a 4-1 victory over struggling King’s Lynn.

The home side dominated the match, taking the lead in the 12th minute through Ryan Colclough, who curled the ball beyond Paul Jones.

Altrincham had a goal disallowed for offside in the 51st minute but added a second a minute later when Jake Moult got the crucial touch.

An injury to Tyler Denton when King’s Lynn had already made all their changes meant they finished the game with 10 men and, although Junior Morias scored for the visitors with three minutes remaining, it came in between Altrincham efforts from Dan Mooney and substitute Josh Hancock.

