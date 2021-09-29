Altrincham climb into top 10 with comfortable win over struggling Linnets

Altrincham moved into the top 10 in the National League table with a 4-1 victory over struggling King’s Lynn.

The home side dominated the match, taking the lead in the 12th minute through Ryan Colclough, who curled the ball beyond Paul Jones.

Altrincham had a goal disallowed for offside in the 51st minute but added a second a minute later when Jake Moult got the crucial touch.

An injury to Tyler Denton when King’s Lynn had already made all their changes meant they finished the game with 10 men and, although Junior Morias scored for the visitors with three minutes remaining, it came in between Altrincham efforts from Dan Mooney and substitute Josh Hancock.