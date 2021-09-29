Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bromley comeback ends Grimsby’s hopes of taking over at the top

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 1.30am
James Alabi scored for Bromley against his former club (Richard Sellers/PA)
James Alabi scored for Bromley against his former club (Richard Sellers/PA)

Grimsby missed the chance to move to the top of the National League table as Bromley came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory.

John McAtee’s clever free-kick gave the previously unbeaten visitors the lead in the 43rd minute but Michael Cheek cancelled that out from long range 12 minutes after half-time for his seventh of the season.

Bromley took the lead in the 67th minute when former Grimsby loanee James Alabi found the net from a tight angle, and the Mariners suffered another blow two minutes later as Michee Efete saw red for a foul.

The hosts made sure of the points nine minutes from time thanks to Corey Whitely’s long-range effort.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier