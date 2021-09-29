Will Grigg and Michael Smith inspire Rotherham

Strikers Will Grigg and Michael Smith did the damage as they fired Rotherham to a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Grigg scored his first league goal for the Millers in the 37th minute and Smith bagged in either half for his sixth and seventh in the last eight League One games as the Millers recorded their biggest victory of the season.

Paul Warne’s side were camped in the Wimbledon half from the off and were inches away from taking the lead when Chiedozie Ogbene bustled past a number of players and sent a 20-yard drive just off target.

The breakthrough came eight minutes before the break and it was made in Northern Ireland as Shane Ferguson sent an inviting cross for Grigg to convert a looping header in off the post.

A second came in first-half stoppage time as Smith got to Dan Barlaser’s corner first at the near post and flashed a header home.

Wimbledon had a chance to get themselves back in it after the break but Jack Rudoni squandered a fine chance at the far post.

Smith’s second in the 89th minute killed the game as he collected Ben Wiles’ arrowed free-kick and slotted home in style.