Gillingham break away-day duck as they ease to victory over Cambridge

Gillingham secured their first away win of the season as a goal in each half saw them claim a comfortable 2-0 victory at Cambridge.

Strikes from Vadaine Oliver and Danny Lloyd were enough to take the three points from a game where Gills looked comfortable throughout.

The visitors nearly took a third-minute lead when Cambridge goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov spilled a corner but Rhys Bennett’s shot was cleared off the line by George Williams.

They eventually went in front in the 26th minute when John Akinde flicked on a cross from Robbie McKenzie and, as the home defence hesitated, Oliver nipped in to steer the ball past Mitov.

Cambridge responded through a Paul Digby header that was parried by Jamie Cumming and after the break the on-loan Chelsea stopper made an even better save to tip Sam Smith’s header over the bar.

Gillingham wrapped up the points on the hour when Digby gave the ball away and Lloyd beat Mitov at his near post with a powerful drive into the top corner.