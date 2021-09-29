Cambridge condemn supporters after objects are thrown at Gillingham goalkeeper

Cambridge have issued a statement condemning supporters who threw objects onto the pitch towards Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming in Tuesday night’s League One clash .

Coins and bottles appeared to have been thrown at Chelsea loanee Cumming as he celebrated his side’s second goal of a 2-0 win.

The statement read: “Cambridge United is aware of the incidents during last night’s match against Gillingham in which a number of objects were thrown onto the pitch from the Newmarket Road End towards the opposition goalkeeper, Jamie Cumming.

“The club condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms and will be reviewing video footage to identify the culprits.

“The club reminds supporters that throwing anything on the field of play is extremely serious and will be dealt with accordingly.

“Any supporters who are found guilty of throwing objects will face a stadium ban.”

Gills manager Steve Evans said in his post-match interview: “The goalkeeper said a coin was thrown at him and if he hadn’t moved it would have hit him in the face.

“It’s disturbing and there’s no place for that in football.”