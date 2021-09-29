Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cambridge condemn supporters after objects are thrown at Gillingham goalkeeper

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 1.18pm
Objects appeared to be thrown towards Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming after his side’s second goal against Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)
Objects appeared to be thrown towards Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming after his side’s second goal against Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)

Cambridge have issued a statement condemning supporters who threw objects onto the pitch towards Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming in Tuesday night’s League One clash .

Coins and bottles appeared to have been thrown at Chelsea loanee Cumming as he celebrated his side’s second goal of a 2-0 win.

The statement read: “Cambridge United is aware of the incidents during last night’s match against Gillingham in which a number of objects were thrown onto the pitch from the Newmarket Road End towards the opposition goalkeeper, Jamie Cumming.

“The club condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms and will be reviewing video footage to identify the culprits.

“The club reminds supporters that throwing anything on the field of play is extremely serious and will be dealt with accordingly.

“Any supporters who are found guilty of throwing objects will face a stadium ban.”

Gills manager Steve Evans said in his post-match interview: “The goalkeeper said a coin was thrown at him and if he hadn’t moved it would have hit him in the face.

“It’s disturbing and there’s no place for that in football.”

