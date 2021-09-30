Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou hails ‘great pedigree’ of Bayer Leverkusen before Celtic clash

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.47pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expecting a tough test against Leverkusen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is under no illusions about the size of the task that awaits Celtic when they face Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night.

The Bundesliga outfit are favourites to pick up their second Europa League Group G victory in Glasgow following their 2-1 home win over Hungarian side Ferencvaros on matchday one.

Postecoglou’s side lost 4-3 to Real Betis in Spain in their opening fixture and go into the game on the back of a 1-1 home draw with Dundee United at the weekend which kept them in sixth place in the cinch Premiership, six points behind leaders Rangers, having collected 10 from seven matches.

The former Australia boss noted Leverkusen’s strength, saying: “They are a side of great pedigree, they have outstanding individual players within their set-up.

“They are a fairly settled team, they haven’t made a lot of changes from last year, so yes, they are a quality team, one of the best teams in Europe and they probably see themselves as a Champions League team.

“In terms of favourites in the group, Betis are a very good team, Ferencvaros gave Leverkusen a contest in the first game so that will bear out over time but no doubt they are a quality opponent, quality footballers and a challenge for us.

“We want to take it to them and they will certainly take it to us, we are going to get tested and hopefully it is a great game of football for our supporters to get excited about and hopefully we play our part in that.”

