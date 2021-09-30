Kevin O’Hara strikes to earn Dunfermline draw against Raith By Press Association September 30 2021, 2.47pm Dunfermline are yet to win (Tim Goode/PA) Kevin O’Hara came off the bench to secure winless Dunfermline a 1-1 draw against Raith in the Fife derby. The substitute struck 11 minutes from time to cancel out Dario Zanatta’s opener. Zanatta put Raith into the lead in the 11th minute, firing a low shot past Owain Fon Williams for his fourth goal in six games. Zanatta had an effort deflected over and Reghan Tumilty was denied by Fon Williams. Craig Wighton had a goal ruled out for offside for Dunfermline before O’Hara converted Josh Edwards’ cross. Fon Williams ensured Dunfermline secured a point with a fine save to deny Matej Poplatnik late on. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier 3 Dunfermline talking points: Owain Fon Williams brilliance, Mark Connolly in the deep end and will Allan Johnston haunt Pars? Dunfermline: Peter Grant in ‘critics’ admission – but hails ‘fantastic backing’ in Raith Rovers clash Raith Rovers 1-1 Dunfermline: Kevin O’Hara rescues a point for the Pars in electric Fife derby Dunfermline: Reece Cole has been training with former Pars hero as midfielder eyes Fife derby glory