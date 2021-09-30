Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Derby given fine after Sheffield United defeat

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.52pm
Derby frustrations boiled over when Kelle Roos was sent off in defeat at Sheffield United (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby frustrations boiled over when Kelle Roos was sent off in defeat at Sheffield United (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Troubled Derby have been fined £5,000 for failing to control their players in last Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Playing in their first game since being placed into administration, frustrations boiled over for Derby when goalkeeper Kelle Roos was shown a red card for bringing down Billy Sharp just before the hour mark.

An FA spokesperson said: “Derby County FC has been fined £5,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute of their EFL Championship game against Sheffield United FC last Friday.”

Sharp would score the winner from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after Curtis Davies was penalised for handball, with defeat leaving Derby at the foot of the table on minus two points after being docked 12 for entering administration.

However, a win over Reading in midweek has put County back on positive points.